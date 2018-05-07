Get to the polls

XENIA — Polls are open 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. May 8, Election Day.

Voters can use the “Voter Lookup” toll or “Poll Finder Lookup” on the Greene County Board of Elections website to find precinct and polling locations, sample ballots, and more at www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections.

Under law, all voters must show I.D. at the polls before they are allowed to vote a regular ballot. Accepted identification includes a valid Ohio’s driver’s license, a valid state-issued photo I.D., a military I.D., or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or other government document showing the voter’s name and address. Name and address must match his or her voter registration record.

The absentee ballot deadline has passed; these were to be mailed by May 7.

During the Primary Election, voters will decide on State Issue 1 regarding congressional districts, a number of local issues, as well as state and local races. A list of certified candidates and issues can be found on the BOE website.

New voters who are currently age 17 but who will be 18 by the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6 can vote for candidates to be nominated to the general election ballot at the primary. However, those voters cannot vote on issues or state or central committee candidates as those races are decided at the primary.

File photo Today is Election Day. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_CommunityCenter2.jpg File photo Today is Election Day. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.