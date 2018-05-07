Posted on by

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Two hundred students graduated from Central State University May 5. The ceremony, hosted at the Dayton Convention Center, hosted a Dayton-area journalist as the featured speaker as well as a local pastor.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Claire Abdul-Malak receives her Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre, degree from Cedarville University President Thomas White May 5 at the 122nd annual commencement ceremony.


Don Tate | Greene County News Antioch University Midwest graduated May 6. Dr. Marian C. Glancy addressed the class and presented the degrees.


Scott Halasz | Greene County News Wilberforce University held its commencment May 5 at the Alumni Multiplex. Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump was the keynote speaker.


