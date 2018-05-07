Police seeking woman in shooting

XENIA — Xenia police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a man after an altercation that began at the Roundtable Bar.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Talicia A. Dixon, 27, of Xenia, who police say brandished a handgun and shot Andre Nooks in the neck shortly before 1:30 a.m. May 5. The alleged shooting occurred in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police said Nooks was one of several people involved in an argument at that address.

Nooks was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police are asking if anyone knows Dixon’s whereabouts to contact their local police. Residents are urged not to attempt to confront Dixon. Residents can also contact the tip line at 937-347-1623.