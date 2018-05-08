Cedarville University Class of 2018

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Cedarville University President Thomas White addresses the Class of 2018 before commencement begins May 5. This year, 775 students received degrees during the ceremony held in the Doden Field House.

President Thomas White gives the commencement address in the field house full of faculty and staff, graduates, their family and friends.

Students perform their class song, “Build My Life,” led by Worship Leader Kenton Durham (right).

Students bow their head in prayer during invocation.

Trent Burton receives his Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre, degree from President Thomas White.

President Thomas White presents Gabrielle Bauman her diploma for Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre.