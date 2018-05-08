Wilberforce University Class of 2018

Col. Charles Young was posthumously given an honorary degree during Wilberforce’s commencement.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Wilberforce President Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard addresses the graduates during the university’s graduation, held May 5 at the Alumni Multiplex. Around 80 students graduated with various degrees.
Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump gives the keynote address.
Members of Wilberforce’s University’s class of 1968 are recognized.
