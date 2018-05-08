Posted on by

Cedarville University Class of 2018


Anna Bolton | Greene County News Cedarville University President Thomas White addresses the Class of 2018 before commencement begins May 5. This year, 775 students received degrees during the ceremony held in the Doden Field House.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Cedarville University President Thomas White addresses the Class of 2018 before commencement begins May 5. This year, 775 students received degrees during the ceremony held in the Doden Field House.


President Thomas White gives the commencement address in the field house full of faculty and staff, graduates, their family and friends.


Students perform their class song, “Build My Life,” led by Worship Leader Kenton Durham (right).


Students bow their head in prayer during invocation.


Trent Burton receives his Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre, degree from President Thomas White.


President Thomas White presents Gabrielle Bauman her diploma for Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Cedarville University President Thomas White addresses the Class of 2018 before commencement begins May 5. This year, 775 students received degrees during the ceremony held in the Doden Field House.

President Thomas White gives the commencement address in the field house full of faculty and staff, graduates, their family and friends.

Students perform their class song, “Build My Life,” led by Worship Leader Kenton Durham (right).

Students bow their head in prayer during invocation.

Trent Burton receives his Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre, degree from President Thomas White.

President Thomas White presents Gabrielle Bauman her diploma for Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Cedarville University President Thomas White addresses the Class of 2018 before commencement begins May 5. This year, 775 students received degrees during the ceremony held in the Doden Field House.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_PrezClass-1.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News Cedarville University President Thomas White addresses the Class of 2018 before commencement begins May 5. This year, 775 students received degrees during the ceremony held in the Doden Field House.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Faces-1.jpg

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Bleachers-1.jpg

President Thomas White gives the commencement address in the field house full of faculty and staff, graduates, their family and friends.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_White-1.jpgPresident Thomas White gives the commencement address in the field house full of faculty and staff, graduates, their family and friends.

Students perform their class song, “Build My Life,” led by Worship Leader Kenton Durham (right).
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Music-1.jpgStudents perform their class song, “Build My Life,” led by Worship Leader Kenton Durham (right).

Students bow their head in prayer during invocation.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Prayer-2.jpgStudents bow their head in prayer during invocation.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Line-1.jpg

Trent Burton receives his Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre, degree from President Thomas White.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_TrentBurton-1.jpgTrent Burton receives his Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre, degree from President Thomas White.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Hats-1.jpg

President Thomas White presents Gabrielle Bauman her diploma for Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_GabrielleBauman-1.jpgPresident Thomas White presents Gabrielle Bauman her diploma for Bachelor of Arts, Department of Art, Design and Theatre.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Seating-1.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU