Vet science team third at state

Submitted photos

Greene County Career Center’s veterinary science team placed third and junior Melissa Rice from Summit Academy/Beavercreek placed first as an individual at the recent FFA Vet Science Career Development Event in Columbus. Junior Emily Palmer from Beavercreek was also on the team.

Seniors Hailey Bowman from Beavercreek and Cassidy Adams from Fairborn were also on the veterinary science team. Dr. Kelly Rickabaugh is their chapter advisor and veterinary science teacher.