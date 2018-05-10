CSU launching early STEM program

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is beginning an all-inclusive, free STEM focused Summer Bridge Program developed to prepare high-performing incoming students to move more rapidly into college-level classes and prepare them for early success.

STEM In Action, an intensive five-week summer program, starting Sunday, June 17, is limited to a select number of high-achieving incoming freshman students majoring in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and agriculture (STEM-Ag) who have been admitted to Central State.

The program is designed to launch students into their first year at the university by helping them become familiar with campus resources, professors, other students and college life.

“STEM In Action Summer Bridge program will give freshman students a head start at Central State University,” said Dr. Morakinyo Kuti, director of the Office of Sponsored Programs and Research.

Central State’s STEM In Action is a fast-paced and rigorous program; therefore, students should come prepared to engage with fellow students and faculty in an interactive environment. Courses include algebra, English, chemistry, biology and CSU’s first year seminar.

In recent years, Central State has added new STEM program majors including a B.S. in sustainable agriculture and agricultural education. The majors complement the environmental engineering, water resources management and mechanical engineering programs. Central State offers freshman research assistant positions in each of their STEM programs.

Upon successful completion of the five-week program, students will receive a $12,000 two-year scholarship to cover tuition, housing and meals at the university.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students and their families to reduce debt while obtaining a college degree,” Kuti said.

Applications are being accepted now. For consideration, the student applicant must have committed to Central State University. Eligibility also includes a 3.0 high school GPA and a declared science, technology, engineering, mathematics or agriculture major. Find more details and the STEM In Action Summer Bridge Program application online at CentralState.edu. Deadline for consideration is May 17.