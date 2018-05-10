Local superintendent receives educator award

CEDARVILLE — The job of educator is often a thankless one, but Cedarville University’s School of Education is recognizing one educator with the Excellent Educator of the Year Award for the role he has played in equipping tomorrow’s teachers.

The recipient of this year’s award is Dr. Dan Bragg, the superintendent of Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) in Xenia. In addition to the daily task of overseeing the education of his K-12 students, Bragg is being recognized for helping prepare future educators from the Cedarville University School of Education.

Bragg received his award at the school of education’s end-of-the-year celebration May 4.

The Excellent Educator of the Year award recognizes education professionals who improve current education practices that prepare future educators from Cedarville. Honorees aid the School of Education’s mission to shape students into compassionate, competent educators committed to the integration of faith in learning and life.

“Awards are few and far between for educators, so I am honored and thankful for the kindness of the Cedarville University School of Education,” Bragg said. “I love that Cedarville sees the value of integrating God’s word and his principles with superior, innovative education.”

Bragg has worked in Christian education for 33 years, including 22 in administration. He has been the administrator of LCA for five years.

In 2017, Bragg began LCA’s collaborative clinical partnership with Cedarville’s middle childhood education program. This partnership allows Cedarville teacher-candidates to build authentic connections with fourth through ninth-grade students and experience personal mentorships with professional educators.

Bragg has also participated in tours of the LCA campus for Cedarville’s Teacher Preview Day, and has been a guest lecturer in a number of university education courses.

Nominations for the award were submitted in March, and the school of education’s leadership team voted on the top nominees in mid April.