Play ball!

Barb Slone | Greene County News

A parade makes it way to Greene County Parks & Trails’ Frank Seaman Park in Jamestown May 5 for opening ceremonies.

Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler throws out the first pitch at the ballpark. Located at 4730 Cottonville Road, the park offers 40 acres of baseball/softball fields, picnic areas, athletic fields, tennis courts and access to the Xenia-Jamestown Connector paved trail.

GCP&T renovations to the ballpark include a new playground, new dugouts, gravel and a renewed gazebo.