Blue Jacket Amphitheater chairs for sale

XENIA — Community members can capture a slice of Greene County history by purchasing a chair from Greene County Parks & Trails’ Caesar Ford Park amphitheater, which was home to the former outdoor drama, Blue Jacket.

The green amphitheater chairs can be purchased for $20 each with all funds raised going back into the redevelopment of Caesar Ford Park, which will be reopened to the public in mid-June 2018.

Applications to purchase the chairs can be found on the Greene County Parks & Trails’ Facebook site or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can also be obtained by stopping by the park agency headquarters 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 575 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia.

Caesar Ford Park, 520 Stringtown Rd., Xenia, is currently being redeveloped and will include multi-use trails, primitive camping and other amenities.