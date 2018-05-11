Nurse practitioner joins Community Physicians

YELLOW SPRINGS — Janny Kehr is an experienced certified nurse practitioner who specializes in family practice. She is from Southwest Ohio and has practiced in the greater Dayton area since 2014.

She has recently joined Community Physicians of Yellow Springs.

Kehr has 35 years of nursing and family medicine experience. She received her master’s degree, nurse practitioner, family practice/primary care from Indiana Wesleyan University. She has received the Vitas Hospice Leadership Award and is a member of American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses.

Kehr is dedicated to providing every patient individualized diagnosis, treatment and medical care. She believes in educating her patients on their medications, health and treating each of her patients as if they were her own family.

Kehr is accepting new patients and all insurances.