CSU president named to TMCF board

WILBERFORCE — Central State University President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond has been named to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board of Directors.

Recognizing the importance of having more HBCU subject matter experts to help lead the 31-year-old organization into the future, the decision was made to identify leaders from the HBCU community at large to bring the expertise and first-hand perspective to TMCF’s diverse Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to serve on the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Board of Directors,” Jackson-Hammond said.” “I look forward to contributing to the strong advocacy and support for countless students, which has been the hallmark of TMCF’s tremendous success!”

Dr. Kent J. Smith, Jr., president of Langston University, was also appointed to the TMCF board.

“Our board is proud to have Dr. Hammond and Dr. Smith join the TMCF family because we know they appreciate the work we do as an organization and will work to find ways to make TMCF an even better partner in advocacy, scholarships and capacity building for our 47 member-schools,” said Jim Clifton, TMCF board chair and chairman and CEO of Gallup.

Jackson-Hammond is the eighth president of Central State University where she is recognized as an innovative leader expanding course offerings and infrastructure for the students. She earned a doctorate of higher education from Grambling State University, an education specialist degree in counseling education and a master’s degree in communications from the University of Louisiana-Monroe, and a bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University in English and communications. Jackson-Hammond was recently awarded HBCU Digest’s Female President of the Year for her bold leadership.

“As a former college president who also served on our board, I found the experience to be incredibly rewarding,” said TMCF President and CEO, Dr. Harry L. Williams. “I know Dr. Hammond and Dr. Smith well, and am confident their perspectives as HBCU presidents, being so connected to our students and faculty, will prove to be invaluable to our TMCF Board of Directors.”

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the black college community. TMCF member-schools include publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).