Kids kick off summer

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Department hosted a summer kick off event for children at Dominick Lofino Park April 21. Chidlren could enjoy food, games, inflatables and learn more about the parks programs at the event.

