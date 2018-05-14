Kids kick off summer

Barb Slone | Greene County News Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Department hosted a summer kick off event for children at Dominick Lofino Park April 21. Chidlren could enjoy food, games, inflatables and learn more about the parks programs at the event.
