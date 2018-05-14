Posted on by

First Farmers’ Market held at Hobson Freedom Park

Submitted photos GCP&T Volunteer Grace Kline was the first customer at the first farmer’s market hosted by the park agency. She went home with a handcrafted bar of soap from vendor Our Family Soap in Xenia.

Submitted photos GCP&T Volunteer Grace Kline was the first customer at the first farmer’s market hosted by the park agency. She went home with a handcrafted bar of soap from vendor Our Family Soap in Xenia.


Vendor Heather Geldbaugh of Heather’s Goodies LLC, specializing in both sweet and savory preserves, packages up a sale for a customer.


Customers were steady at the first day of the GCP&T Farmer’s Market at Hobson Freedom Park.


BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) hosted its first Farmers’ Market May 1 at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road.

GCP&T will continue to accept vendors for the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost.

The market will be open until October.

Hobson Freedom Park is located near Beavercreek, Fairborn and Yellow Springs. Ample and convenient parking is located at the park site, which also offers a playground and shelter near the market.

Vendors can include those with locally-grown fruit, vegetable, meat, coffee, honey, baked goods, eggs and other products.

Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can be also be picked up at the park agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road, Xenia.

