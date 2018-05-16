CU trustees affirm 10-year plan.

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Board of Trustees affirmed a 10-year campus master plan at its May 4 meeting.

The key elements of the 10-year plan include:

— Constructing a new liberal arts center that will house selected academic departments and provide state-of-the-art office and classroom spaces.

— Constructing a new multipurpose center on the north side of Cedar Lake that will house the admissions welcome center, a new conference/banquet center, and the school of business administration.

— Expanding Doden Field House to improve locker room facilities, expand the intercollegiate weight room, provide classrooms for the planned master of athletic training program, and create a new entrance to the facility.

— Adding a new lakeside dining area to Centennial Library.

— Defining and enhancing the campus’ east boundary along US Route 72 through signage, landscaping, and potentially a fountain near the main entrance.

— Constructing new residence halls and expanding an existing residence hall to replace older facilities that are planned for closure, and meet the demands of increasing enrollment.

— Simplifying traffic flow by reducing the number of vehicular entrances to campus, and creating new pedestrian walkways to enhance campus safety.

“The campus master plan will advance Cedarville University’s vision to be an exemplary Christian institution known for academic excellence, submission to biblical authority, passion for the Great Commission, and intentional discipleship,” said President Thomas White. “More important than the new facilities will be the opportunities they will provide for our faculty and staff to invest in students and see their lives transformed for godly service, vocational distinction, and cultural engagement.”

With the affirmation of the trustees, Cedarville’s leadership team will now move forward with developing a comprehensive fundraising campaign that will engage donors to invest in the 10-year vision.