PEACH students graduate

XENIA — The Parents Educating at Christian Homes (PEACH) Homeschool Group announces the 2018 High School Graduation Ceremony. The commencement will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at the Schindler Banquet Center, 1183 Tyndale Lane.
A prelude including musical performance pieces from some of the seniors will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Admission is free and seating is not reserved. The public is invited to join these graduates as they celebrate their accomplishments and mark the end of their high school education.
