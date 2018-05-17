Top students honor their most impactful teacher

Editor’s note: This is a list of the students and teachers they honored at The Greene County Educational Services Center’s Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Awards. For the full story see page 1.

YELLOW SPRINGS — Top students from all local school districts sang their praises May 15 to the teachers who impacted them the most during the Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Awards hosted by the Greene County Educational Services Center.

The following students and teachers participated in the event:

Beavercreek City School District

Vinodh Enukonda honored Eric Cusick.

Shwetha Bindhu honored Jeff Willets.

Brian Dong honored Brent Grilliot.

Jeemi Shah honored Gary Wegley.

Peng Peng Kuang honored Timothy Schaadt.

Amy Sihn honored Dave Yoder.

Ryan Hill honored Carolyn Wenning.

David Cohen honored Bill Sorensen.

Stephanie Piece honored Mindy Burcham.

Diana Dinh honored Ellen Spence.

William Chan honored Tejinder Rattan.

Megan Subr honored Sheila Frey.

Vania Jiao honored Ann Unverferth.

Ziyi Zuo honored Jami Russ.

Cedar Cliff Local School District

Mitchell Douglas Anderson honored Kent Wagner.

Benjamin Heath honored Kimberly Shaw.

Jonah Sheridan honored Maria Sparks.

Fairborn City School District

Klyde Slonaker honored Mindy Piercey.

Alana Brooke Mullins honored Amanda Spirk.

Greeneview Local School District

Molly Nixon honored Troy Terrill.

Lindwey Wilcoxen honored Robyn Sweet.

Mason Monroe Link honored Chris Robin.

Hannah Wilburn honored Janet Newhart-Ary.

Abigail Snavely honored Janet Newhart-Ary.

Greene County Career Center

Clare Butcher honored Matt Frost.

Hailey Bowman honored Kelly Rickabaugh.

Sugarcreek-Bellbrook Local School District

Joey Derrico honored Ben Trick.

Abby Schultz honored Aimee Klepacz.

Andrew Haberlandt honored David Lambright.

Xenia Community School District

Maduson Larson honored Tim Otten.

Alyson Martinez honored Michael Jubara.

Nate Higgins honored Michael Jubara.

Micah Adams honored Lynnora Powell-Stivers.

Austin Rogers honored Kyle Gray.

Sofia Castonguay honored Mary Miller.

Kyla Frye honored Angela Tate.

Kristina White honored Angela Tate.

Samuel Johnson honored Keith McKinley.

Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District

Peter Day honored John Day.

Jorie Sieck honored Mackenzie Reynold.s

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Alyson Martinex, a Xenia High School graduate of distinction, honored teacher Michael Jubara during the Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Awards.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

