Convention highlights community service

XENIA — The world’s largest amateur radio operator gathering is embracing the theme “serving the community” this year.

Hamvention takes place at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center Friday-Sunday, May 18-20 for the second year.

Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, Hamvention General Chairman, said the theme acknowledges the role that ham radio operators play in their communities, especially during emergencies.

“During recent disasters, hurricanes in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico and wildfires in the West, amateur radio operators were once again called upon to provide emergency communication assistance when regular services failed or were overtaxed,” Cramer said in a release.

The event this year will feature forums on emergency communication and public service operations. A special spot will display amateur radio emergency communication vehicles — including trailers, vans, trucks and more.

“Our theme recognizes the valuable service that amateur radio provides to our communities. We hope the EmComm Display and forums provide valuable information we can all use to be better prepared for that service,” Cramer said.

“Hams” also contribute to their communities by keeping people safe during parades, festivals, festivals, walks, runs, marathons and more by providing auxiliary communication.

Tickets are available for $27 at the gate, good for three days and parking. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticket holder.

To alleviate traffic issues, Hamvention-goers are asked to park in off-site park and shuttle lots. Officials also encourage travellers to check out downtown Xenia attractions for food, shopping and more.

Visitors can take advantage of alerts for weather, traffic, parking and other important updates by texting Hamvention18 to 888777. Amateurs with 2 meter capability can also access a talk-in station on the Dayton Amateur Radio Association repeater, 146.96(-) 123.0 for assistance or tune into a traffic bulletin station on 145.525.

Parking — SVG Motors, 3401 Seajay Drive, Beavercreek — Lofino’s parking lot, 3325 Seajay Drive, Beavercreek — Xenia High School, 303 Kinsey Road, Xenia — Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6881 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs — Greene County Government Campus, 667 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia — The old K-Mart lot, 84 Xenia Towne Square, Xenia

