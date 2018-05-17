Greeneview seniors set for graduation

JAMESTOWN — More than three-fourths of Greeneview High School’s class of 2018 will continue their education after graduating Wednesday, May 23.

Of he 97 set to graduate, 45 percent plan to attend a four-year college, while 31 percent are planning on attending a two-year college or technical school. Twenty-one percent are going directly into the work force while 3 percent are entering into the armed services.

Collectively, the class was offered more than $1.52 million in scholarship money.

Molly Nixon and Abigail Snavely are the valedictorians, while Mason Link, Hanna Wilburn, and Lindsey Wilcoxen are co-salutatorians. Those five were the top academic performers in a class that, as a whole, had much success inside and outside the classrooms.

“The class of 2018 demonstrated a lot of personal growth throughout their four years in high school, accomplishing much along the way,” Principal Brian Masser said. “Musically, members of the GHS class of 2018 qualified for the Tri-State Honor Band and Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. Academically, members of the GHS class of 2018 won a Greene County art competition and advanced to the PenOhio state writing competition. Athletically, this group won four Ohio Heritage Conference team championships and produced two OHC players of the year in addition to three all-Ohio athletes.”

Graduation is set to begin 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 at Cedarville University.

Nixon http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_M.-Nixon.jpeg Nixon Snavely http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_A.-Snavely.jpeg Snavely Wilburn http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_H.-Wilburn.jpeg Wilburn Wilcoxen http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_L.-Wilcoxen.jpeg Wilcoxen Link http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_M.-Link.jpeg Link