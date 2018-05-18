Education Digest

Dean’s list announced

CIRCLEVILLE — Local students were named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Spring 2018 Semester: Jessica Curry and Olivia Wireman both of Beavercreek. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

County residents graduate

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University Hosted its 122nd Annual Commencement. The following Greene County residents received degrees:

Beavercreek – Chelsea Clark, degree in professional writing and design; Jacob Cole, degree in mechanical engineering; Logan Conkey, doctor of pharmacy; Sara Evans, doctor of pharmacy; Hannah Fleming, master of education; Jessica Henschen, degree in early child education; Sarah Lewis, degree in nursing; Kara Lish, doctor of pharmacy; Chelsea McLeland, master of science in nursing; Jordan McLeland, degree in pharmaceutical science; Eleanor Raquet, degree in music performance; Allison Roberts, degree in nursing; Katelyn Stechschulte, master of science in nursing; John Tran, doctor of pharmacy; Hannah-Grace Wojick, degree in social work; Bethany Wolfe, degree in early child education.

Bellbrook – Amber Cannata, degree in nursing; Sheri Fischer, degree in business administration; Daniel Kolota, degree in management; Nathan Jaquish, degree in mechanical engineering;

Fairborn – Marc Agee, degree in linguistics; Christian Carroll, doctor of pharmacy; Krysta Cooper, master of science in nursing; Lauren Haines, doctor of pharmacy; Jennifer Keathley, degree in biology; Andrew Perkins, degree in history; Chelsea Perkins, degree in psychology; Micaela Sawatsky, degree in nursing.

Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tonya Smith of Fairborn was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Tuttle makes BU Dean’s List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Caleb Tuttle of Beavercreek qualified for the spring 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

UC locals graduates

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands Class of 2018 successfully completed of their respective degrees. The following Greene County residents received degrees: Sydney Beck graduated with a MS in health and human performance; James MacPherson graduated with a BS in physics; Julia MacPherson graduated with a BS in accounting; Margaret McGaha graduated with a BSE in early elementary education P-5, all of Beavercreek.

Resident graduates

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University honored 389 candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 6. The candidates include Beavercreek resident Rachel Westerkamp who received Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa and majored in physics.

Davis receives degree

YELLOW SPRINGS — Randy S. Davis of Beavercreek received a bachelor of science degree in management from Antioch University Midwest at the commencement ceremony on May 6.

Residents make dean’s list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among over 800 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2018 semester. The following Beavercreek residents were named to that list: Celeste Ashley, a senior English major and Jessica Comperry, a junior health sciences major.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Beavercreek resident earns award

DAYTON — Beavercreek resident James Kruszynski earned the Commuter Student Award from the University of Dayton that goes to a student who demonstrated outstanding service, leadership and academic achievement on and off campus while navigating multiple aspects of their education.

Ayers graduates

ROME, Ga. — Berry College recently announced its newest class of 2018 graduates. Keiley Ayers of Yellow Springs earned a BS in Animal Science.

Resident receives PU degree

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University held its May 2018 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 12. The University had 610 students eligible to participate in the ceremony. Beavercreek High School graduate Andrew S. Granato received a master’s degree in business adiminstration.

