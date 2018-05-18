Students earn STNA certifications recently passed STNA testing to earn certifications.

XENIA — Seniors in Greene County Career Center’s Health Science Academy have taken a step toward success in their careers by earning State-Tested Nurse Aide certifications.

These credentials are accepted across the health care industry at nursing homes, hospitals and other care centers. GCCC students in all programs are eligible to test for certifications that relate to their career field and give them a distinct advantage as they proceed after graduation.

Those receiving certifications include Ciarra Booth (Fairborn), Mackenzie Collier (Xenia), Alyssa Corbin (Fairborn), Catherine Corwin (Beavercreek), Danielle Dailey (Cedarville), Alana Fleming (Xenia), Brooke Hentrich (Greeneview), Chaday Hurst (Xenia), Breanna Kienzle (Bellbrook), Courtney McClanahan (Cedarville), Jayden Moebius (Beavercreek), Gabrielle Peyton (Cedarville), Shyann Predmore (Fairborn), Mikaela Reynolds (Fairborn), Larissa Richards (Xenia) Rayven Ritchie (Fairborn, Madelyn Riley (Fairborn), Megan Sheets (Beavercreek), Abigail Sherwood (Fairborn), Megan Smith (Xenia), Valerie Taylor (Xenia) and Harley Thomas (Xenia).

Faith Sorice and Lyna McKinley serve as Health Science teachers at GCCC.