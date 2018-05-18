Planting poppies

Submitted photos

Allen Beam and Jason Carter, Greene County Parks & Trails Maintenance Team, sow tiny poppy seeds on prepared ground. Two acres of red poppies will bloom this summer at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, creating a backdrop for visitors’ selfies, family photos and more. Hobson Freedom Park is home to tournament-quality athletic fields and has recently been improved with the addition of a playground, shelter, signature park fencing and a monthly farmer’s market.

Tiny seeds are mixed with sand and grass seed to allow for even distribution.