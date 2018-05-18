Posted on by

Planting poppies


Submitted photos Allen Beam and Jason Carter, Greene County Parks & Trails Maintenance Team, sow tiny poppy seeds on prepared ground. Two acres of red poppies will bloom this summer at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, creating a backdrop for visitors’ selfies, family photos and more. Hobson Freedom Park is home to tournament-quality athletic fields and has recently been improved with the addition of a playground, shelter, signature park fencing and a monthly farmer’s market.

Submitted photos Allen Beam and Jason Carter, Greene County Parks & Trails Maintenance Team, sow tiny poppy seeds on prepared ground. Two acres of red poppies will bloom this summer at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, creating a backdrop for visitors’ selfies, family photos and more. Hobson Freedom Park is home to tournament-quality athletic fields and has recently been improved with the addition of a playground, shelter, signature park fencing and a monthly farmer’s market.


Tiny seeds are mixed with sand and grass seed to allow for even distribution.


Submitted photos

Allen Beam and Jason Carter, Greene County Parks & Trails Maintenance Team, sow tiny poppy seeds on prepared ground. Two acres of red poppies will bloom this summer at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, creating a backdrop for visitors’ selfies, family photos and more. Hobson Freedom Park is home to tournament-quality athletic fields and has recently been improved with the addition of a playground, shelter, signature park fencing and a monthly farmer’s market.

Tiny seeds are mixed with sand and grass seed to allow for even distribution.

Submitted photos Allen Beam and Jason Carter, Greene County Parks & Trails Maintenance Team, sow tiny poppy seeds on prepared ground. Two acres of red poppies will bloom this summer at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, creating a backdrop for visitors’ selfies, family photos and more. Hobson Freedom Park is home to tournament-quality athletic fields and has recently been improved with the addition of a playground, shelter, signature park fencing and a monthly farmer’s market.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_planting.jpgSubmitted photos Allen Beam and Jason Carter, Greene County Parks & Trails Maintenance Team, sow tiny poppy seeds on prepared ground. Two acres of red poppies will bloom this summer at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Rd., Beavercreek, creating a backdrop for visitors’ selfies, family photos and more. Hobson Freedom Park is home to tournament-quality athletic fields and has recently been improved with the addition of a playground, shelter, signature park fencing and a monthly farmer’s market.

Tiny seeds are mixed with sand and grass seed to allow for even distribution.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_seeds.jpgTiny seeds are mixed with sand and grass seed to allow for even distribution.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU