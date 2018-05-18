‘Hams’ hail from around the globe

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Traveling from across the country and around the world, thousands of amateur radio operators or “hams” braved the rain at the Greene County Fairgrounds May 18 for the first day of Hamvention. Men and women and children of all ages checked out merchandise at the flea market, attended forums on emergency communications, and visited hundreds of exhibits scattered throughout the grounds. Hamvention continues through Sunday, May 20; tickets are available for $27 at the gate.

