CU helping prepare students for telecommuting

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is preparing its students for success in the growing virtual work environment known as telecommuting.

According to a recent 2018 Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) report, an increasing number of millennials want to work remotely, and more companies are starting to operate virtually,

The report stated that 170 companies in the United States operate 100 percent virtually, which has grown significantly from 26 companies in 2014. Another report from Gallup in 2017 found that 53 percent of employees seek a greater work/life balance when looking for jobs.

“The workplace is adapting to the millennial mindset,” said Jeff Reep, director of career services at Cedarville University, “because much of the work today can be done online. Soft skills, especially communication, are really important. If you can’t communicate, you’re not going to be able to lead.”

Cedarville University puts special emphasis on communication skills through its general education core. As a part of the liberal arts program, all students are required to take composition, fundamentals of speech and a variety of other courses that challenge students to build their communication expertise.

“I think our students have an advantage because of our liberal arts curriculum,” Reep said. “Overall, the Cedarville student is a very talented individual with strong character and work ethic.”

Working remotely not only offers the benefits of saved transportation costs, but a greater work/life balance. Reep said that too often, work can become consuming as an individual’s top priority.

“As a believer, it is extremely important to have that balance for family, ministry and a sense of well-roundedness as a person,” Reep said.