Local photo among state-wide finalists

XENIA — A photo taken inside the Eavey Building is one of the finalists in a state-wide contest.

Taken by one of the building’s owners and downtown booster Jennifer Dunn, the photo called “Lofty Expectation” is one of four Ohio residents can vote for in the Heritage Ohio Preservation Month Photo Contest, sponsored by Heritage Ohio, the Main Street organization for the State of Ohio. This year’s theme for the annual contest is ‘This building isn’t empty, it’s full of opportunity.’ ”

The photo shows a bicycle with various items in a pair of baskets, sitting alone in the warehouse with natural light coming in through windows. It shows off a good portion of the inside and adds a hint of the past with an old-style bicycle, paying homage to Xenia being the bicycle capital of the midwest.

“We are thrilled that our photo (No. 2) “lofty expectations” was one of only four finalists chosen from across the state to compete for this award,” Dunn said. “The challenge is stiff, but we know with the support of the community, our Xenia photo will win.”

A number of downtown businesses contributed items to the photo shoot in her 1908 Eavey and Co. Grocery Warehouse at the northwest corner of West Third Street and North Detroit Street: Devil Wind Brewing, The Flower Stop, and Rusty and Chippy’s Vintage Boutique.

Voting closes Tuesday, May 29 at www.heritageohio.org/blog/2018/05/21/time-vote-finalists. The Xenia photo is No. 2 “Lofty Expectations.” The Xenia photo is currently five percentage points out of first place.

The winner will receive an award for best photo, will have the photo on the cover of Heritage Ohio’s quarterly publication, and will be recognized at the Heritage Ohio Conference in the fall.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_2-lofty-expectations-Xenia-Eavey-Building.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

