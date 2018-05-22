CHS class of 2018 an ‘incredible collection’

CEDARVILLE — Chad Haemmerle had some high praise when asked about the Cedarville High School class of 2018.

“This class is an incredible collection of young people, one of the best I have been around in my nearly 20 year career,” the principal said. “I’m a better person for knowing them. Our seniors have lead by example the entire school year, I can not convey in words how proud I am of each and every one of them. Cedarville High School’s class of 2018 is prepared and ready for the next step in their lives.”

In all, 43 will graduate during commencement, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24 at Cedarville University. Of that number, 38 are going to college, four are going into the work force and one is joining the military.

“Nearly 90 percent of our graduates will be attending college this fall,” Haemmerle said. “Four of our seniors plan to immediately enter the work force, and are destined for success with the skills and certifications acquired from the Greene County Career Center. We have one senior who is planning to join the military, we could not be more proud of his decision.”

Mitchel Anderson is the valedictorian, while Ben Heath and Jonah Sheridan are co-salutatorians. They led the class academically, a class which garnered more than $550,000 in scholarship money.

Anderson http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Mitchel-Anderson-Valedictorian-Cedarville.jpg Anderson Heath http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Ben-Heath-Co-Salutatorian-Cedarville.jpg Heath Sheridan http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Jonah-Sheridan-Co-Salutatorian-Cedarville.jpg Sheridan

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

