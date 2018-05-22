Man charged for dog abuse back in jail

XENIA — After pleading guilty to animal abuse, allegedly violating community control and missing his sentencing date, a Dayton man is back in jail.

Matthew Bolen, 24, pleaded guilty to causing serious physical harm to a companion animal in Greene County Common Pleas Court in January. He missed his sentencing date with Judge Stephen Wolaver in April.

Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest for bond condition violations. A new bond was set at $15,000 no 10 percent. Bolen was booked into the Greene County Jail May 20.

The man was charged with the fifth-degree felony after allegedly abusing his 8-week-old puppy named Willow. The puppy, now ten months old, sustained serious injuries from the alleged incident including a broken leg and injuries in her hip and knee, requiring surgeries. Community members have rallied and raised money in support of the puppy’s rehabilitation.

Bolen will be the first person in the county to be sentenced under Goddard’s Law.

Governor John Kasich signed Goddard’s Law, also called House Bill 60, in June 2016. The law, which went into effect in September 2016, enables prosecutors to bump up animal abuse charges to a felony level.

At the plea hearing, Wolaver told Bolen he would give him either a prison sentence or community control after investigation.

Bolen also agreed to pay restitution to the dog’s caretaker and donate to WagsInn Canine Charities and Pet Net. The state recommended community control sanctions to include a six month jail term, as well as the defendant undergoing a psychological evaluation, forfeiting any companion animals in his care and a prohibition from caring for any companion animals.

A new sentencing date has not yet been set.

