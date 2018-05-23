How to create a family book

XENIA — Dana Palmer will present “Creating and Publishing a Cherished Family Book” 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at the Xenia Community Library during the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society meeting.

Creating a memorable family book results from careful consideration of intended audience and what type of book is intended to be shared. In this presentation, Palmer will teach attendees how to use Microsoft Word to create beautiful and cherished family books.

Palmer has a background in education and received her BA in Math Education to teach high school mathematics. With a love of family history and background in teaching, she began teaching beginning genealogy classes in 1996 before graduating from college. She has lectured on genealogy topics throughout Ohio since 2002. In 2009, she became a board certified genealogist (CG). She has extensive knowledge of publishing family history books and editing digital photographs and has published over 30 books for her genealogical society and clients. She specializes in Ohio and Midwestern research but has experience working with U.K., Danish and German records.