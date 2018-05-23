Bellbrook seniors to graduate Saturday

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School will graduate its 216 students in the Class of 2018. Ninety percent of the class will attend college with more than $3 million in scholarship money earned.

Co-Valedictorians are Joey Derrico and Abby Schultz and salutatorian is Andrew Haberlandt.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Lewis said, “The equilibrium of any high school is tied to the leadership and role modeling from the senior class. By all measurements, our Class of 2018 has excelled. That includes academia, extracurricular ventures and service to the school and community. They’ve been exemplary!”

Bellbrook seniors had two National Merit Scholarship winners, Andrew Haberlandt, and Eva Hanson and the Greene County Franklin Walther award winner was Senior Eva Hanson.

For the 12th year in a row the school was elected by a national organization by US News and World Reports as one of America’s top schools. Joey Derrico represented Ohio at the US Senate youth program. The JROTC program won the distinguished unit award for the 12th straight year as well as “Silver Star Award” for community service.

Co-valedictorian Joey Derrico plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in political science with goals of one day becoming a civil rights attorney. Derrico has earned 33 college credits through the CCPlus program in addition to accelerating his coursework in order to graduate one year early. While a student at BHS, he was the president of the Key Club, a member of the Model UN and Partnerships for Success, involved with Bellbrook Buddies, We the People and a member of the Bellbrook High School Varsity Golf team.

Co-valedictorian Abigail Schultz plans to attend Vanderbilt University, majoring in French and Spanish. Her future goals include doing mission work and being an interpreter in a hospital setting. Schultz was a four-year varsity letter winner in tennis and participated in Key Club and National Honor Society. She has been active in her church, serving as a deacon and participating in numerous mission trips. She has also been in Concert band for seven years.

Salutatorian Andrew Haberlandt plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in engineering. Andrew has volunteered and was active in NHS, the varsity tennis team, We the People and an Eagle Excellence leader.

Students will graduate 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26 at Fairmont Trent Arena.