Xenia High School Class of 2018

Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Xenia High School held its 2018 commencement May 23 at the Wright State Nutter Center. In addition to speeches from graduates and administrators, the crowd heard from the vocal ensemble, the band, and senior Miah Qumsieh, who is shown singing “The Time Has Come.”
Samuel Johnson, one of the graduates of distinction, addresses his classmates.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia High School held its 2018 commencement May 23 at the Wright State Nutter Center. In addition to speeches from graduates and administrators, the crowd heard from the vocal ensemble, the band, and senior Miah Qumsieh, who is shown singing “The Time Has Come.”
Samuel Johnson, one of the graduates of distinction, addresses his classmates.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU