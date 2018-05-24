Tips for hiring a home cleaning service

With the arrival of warm weather, cleaning is the last thing on everyone’s mind. Cleaning requires a lot of time an effort so more and more individuals are turning towards cleaning services to assist with their cleaning endeavors. As with any contractor, hiring a home cleaning service should not be taken lightly. After all, these cleaning services spend time in your home, around your personal belongings. With that in mind, it is important to take into account the trustworthiness of a company before you hire it.

BBB offers these tips to keep in mind when hiring a home cleaning service:

– Ask friends or family for help or recommendations. Also, obtain references of possible cleaning services.

– Be prepared to provide your home’s size and overall condition, the number of residents and/or pets, as well as if this is a one-time cleaning or you want ongoing service.

– Ask about professional affiliations, such as The Professional Association for the Residential Cleaning Industry (ARCSI), which keeps members informed of new developments, safety, training and regulations.

– Determine if companies conduct background checks before hiring employees.

– Check the credentials of organizations. Make sure they are insured and bonded as appropriate.

– Ask if companies supply their own cleaning supplies and equipment and what’s included in the cost. The cost should be less if the company expects you to provide supplies.

– Get everything in writing, including what the service will be doing and the price agreed upon.

– Prepare for the cleaning service. Put away clutter, jewelry and other valuables.

– Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Hiring a cleaning service is supposed to be a helpful, enjoyable experience. Remember to always work with ethical, trustworthy businesses. BBB can help by providing lists of BBB Accredited Businesses in the cleaning industry and Business Profiles on specific companies you’re considering. Visit bbb.org or call 937-222-5825 or 800-776-5301.

By John North

John North is the President and CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau and guest columnist.

