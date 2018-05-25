Fran’s Favorites: Scones and Berry Crumble

Our daughter Alice invited us to her house very early last Saturday morning for a Royal Wedding Watch Party. I brought some headbands, silk flowers, netting and my hot glue gun and we made some simple fascinators to wear with our pajamas.

Alice served tea and coffee and fresh fruit. I made scones — our family tradition for tea parties. We always serve it with red raspberry jam and whipped cream. Here is my recipe for scones:

Tiny Scones

3 cup self-rising flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 cup sugar

1 stick cold butter

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 450°. Mix dry ingredients. Cut in cold butter until crumbly. (Use pastry blender or pulse in food processor.) Stir in milk until mixture forms soft dough. Lightly flour countertop. Gently knead dough 3-4 turns. Flatten dough to 3/4 inch thick. Cut with small biscuit cutter and place on greased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes. Serve warm with red raspberry jam and whipped cream.

***

Later in the week as I was reading articles about Meghan and the royal wedding, I found out that Meghan was a “foodie” and put up recipes on her blog. I was intrigued so I started looking for her recipes. I found one that she shared with Cooking Light Magazine in 2014 for Ginger Berry Crumble. I have adapted it slightly.

Ginger Berry Crumble

2 cups blueberries

2 cups blackberries

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

Topping

2 1/2 cups rolled oats

5 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

2 teaspoons cinnamon

5 tablespoons almond flour (or regular flour)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

5 tablespoons coconut oil or olive oil

1 teaspoon flax seed (lightly chopped) (optional)

Preheat oven to 350°. Rinse berries and place in baking dish.

Add vanilla, lemon juice, maple syrup and ginger to berries. Toss well.

Mix oats, almond flour, cinnamon and flax seed. Mix well. Add maple syrup, oil and vanilla. Mix with hands. Pour crumbled mixture over berries.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until fruit juices are bubbling. This is great with ice cream!

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. Her next cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites will come out this summer.

