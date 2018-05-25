LCA knights to graduate 45

XENIA — Forty-five Legacy Christian Academy graduates will walk in commencement 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 at Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek.

In the Class of 2018, 41 students plan to move onto a two- or four-year college next year. The remainder will take a gap year for ministry or work before heading onto college.

The graduates have received significant scholarships and financial aid.

“This is an extremely accomplished class,” David Bryant, guidance counselor, said.

Athletes include Tommy Hoskins, a three-time state champion in wrestling and Isaac Erlandson and Tori Estepp, state qualifiers in cross country and track. Ashton Burke scored his 1000th point in basketball this year.

Excelling in the arts, Stephanie Terrell, Anne Kensinger, Morgan Bryant and Avery Anderson were all nominated for best of show in the ACSI Art Festival hosted at Cedarville University.

Each senior that has been at LCA for four years has performed more than 110 hours of community service, serving in the Miami Valley and even internationally on mission trips.

Valedictorian Andrew Brads plans on taking a gap year to serve with SCORE International, studying Spanish and ministering in Costa Rica. Then, he plans to continue his education at Cedarville University. Brads serves as president of National Honor Society. He has served on two mission trips to Costa Rica and has served at Joni and Friends family retreats for the last eight years. Brads is a two-time world champion and six-time national champion for Rubik’s Cube speed solving.

Matthew Sullivan, valedictorian, plans to attend Wright State University to pursue a degree in social science education. He is a member of National Honor Society and served on Student Senate as junior and senior class president. Sullivan is involved with his church, Kettering Assembly of God, and has been on mission trips to Costa Rica and Peru.

Salutatorian Sarah Wade will pursue a degree in elementary education at Lee University in Tennessee. She is vice president of LCA’s National Honor Society. Wade has performed in seven theater productions, including four musicals. Most recently, she played the lead roll of Anna in “The King and I.” Wade is active in her church, Centerville Grace, serving on the worship team and as a small group leader in her youth group.

Riley Zulfer, salutatorian, will attend the University of Cincinnati where she will study animal biology. Her goal is to continue into zoology or possibly take a path into medicine. She has been a member of National Honor Society and served on Student Senate as secretary and events coordinator. Zulfer has been in 14 productions in both community and school theater. She has been on a mission trip to Costa Rica, and is active in her church, Bethlehem Lutheran in Fairborn.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498

