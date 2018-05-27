Posted on by

Music on Main festival to follow street fair


YELLOW SPRINGS —Yellow Springs Street Fair attendees are encouraged to stay in the village following the event for Music on Main, a music festival featuring local music acts and hip-hop artist Talib Kweli.

The event is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9 on Antioch College’s main lawn, 1 Morgan Place. It will feature music, artists, food and more.

Featured performers include Kweli, a hip-hop artist, entrepreneur and social activist; Speaking Suns; Issa Ali ft. The Village Fam and others. General admission is $20; admission/food truck entree is $30 while admission/food truck entree/commemorative T-shirt is $50.

Music On Main is an all-ages music experience on Main Lawn at Antioch College campus, within walking distance of downtown Yellow Springs. Proceeds for Music on Main will benefit Antioch College.

