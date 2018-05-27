Music on Main festival to follow street fair

YELLOW SPRINGS —Yellow Springs Street Fair attendees are encouraged to stay in the village following the event for Music on Main, a music festival featuring local music acts and hip-hop artist Talib Kweli.

The event is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9 on Antioch College’s main lawn, 1 Morgan Place. It will feature music, artists, food and more.

Featured performers include Kweli, a hip-hop artist, entrepreneur and social activist; Speaking Suns; Issa Ali ft. The Village Fam and others. General admission is $20; admission/food truck entree is $30 while admission/food truck entree/commemorative T-shirt is $50.

Music On Main is an all-ages music experience on Main Lawn at Antioch College campus, within walking distance of downtown Yellow Springs. Proceeds for Music on Main will benefit Antioch College.