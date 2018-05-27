Posted on by

Fairborn High School Class of 2018


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News One hundred sixty three individuals graduated from Fairborn High School May 25.

School Resource Officer Jim Hern wishing students well.


Fairborn High School Principal Amy Gayheart.


Class of 2018 President Anastasia Lee and Class of 2019 President Alicia Sylvester.


Co-valedictorian Alana Brooke Mullins.


The sympathy orchestra performed “Selections from Moana.”


The A Cappella seniors performed “Old Irish Blessing.”


Co-salutatorian Tyler Barker.


Fairborn High School Principal Amy Gayheart.

Class of 2018 President Anastasia Lee and Class of 2019 President Alicia Sylvester.

Co-valedictorian Alana Brooke Mullins.

The sympathy orchestra performed “Selections from Moana.”

The A Cappella seniors performed “Old Irish Blessing.”

Co-salutatorian Tyler Barker.

School Resource Officer Jim Hern wishing students well.
