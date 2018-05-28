Posted on by

Jamestown remembers fallen heroes

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Will Irvin, a Greeneview High School alumnus, plays “Echo Taps” during the Memorial Day service May 28 at Jamestown’s old cemetery off U.S. Rt. 72.

A dog gives her owner a lick during the service.


American Legion Post 155 hosts the ceremony, a tradition for the village.


Jamestown residents bow their heads in prayer.


Cody Myers, a Greenview High School alumnus and current college student, leads the service.


Cub scouts watch the event.


A crowd listens in the cemetery as Cody Myers speaks.


