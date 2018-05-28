Bellbrook turns the tassels

Don Tate | Greene County News

Bellbrook High School Class of 2018 seniors along with co-Valedictorians are Joey Derrico and Abby Schultz and salutatorian is Andrew Haberlandt graduated May 26 at Kettering’s Trent Arena. Ninety percent of the class will attend college with more than $3 million in scholarship money earned.

Don Tate | Greene County News

Bellbrook High School Class of 2018 seniors along with co-Valedictorians are Joey Derrico and Abby Schultz and salutatorian is Andrew Haberlandt graduated May 26 at Kettering’s Trent Arena. Ninety percent of the class will attend college with more than $3 million in scholarship money earned.

Don Tate | Greene County News

Bellbrook High School Class of 2018 seniors along with co-Valedictorians are Joey Derrico and Abby Schultz and salutatorian is Andrew Haberlandt graduated May 26 at Kettering’s Trent Arena. Ninety percent of the class will attend college with more than $3 million in scholarship money earned.

Don Tate | Greene County News

Bellbrook High School Class of 2018 seniors along with co-Valedictorians are Joey Derrico and Abby Schultz and salutatorian is Andrew Haberlandt graduated May 26 at Kettering’s Trent Arena. Ninety percent of the class will attend college with more than $3 million in scholarship money earned.