Bellbrook Parks, Raptor Center release baby owl

BELLBROOK — An injured baby Barred owl recently reunited with its parents, with a little help from a Sugarcreek Township resident, the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District and Glen Helen Raptor Center.

On April 13, a resident saw a white fluffy ball beneath a large tree in her yard and discovered that it was an owlet. She kindly brought it the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District who turned to Glen Helen Raptor Center to see if they could help with rehabilitation.

They discovered it had a broken foot from falling approximately 30 feet from the tree. Over the last month community members have been following the owl’s journey on social media to reunite with its parents in the tree.

The owlet was also joined by another Barred owlet that came from a different site and was taken to the rehabilitation center. According to Bellbrook’s Chief Naturalist Kendra Schide, owls will take care of orphaned owls until maturity; both babies were introduced to the nesting area on Ferry Road in Sugarcreek on May 14.

Representatives from Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District and Glen Helen Raptor Center were present to ensure a successful re-introduction.

Those interested in nature programs with the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District should call 937-848-3535 or visit www.bellbrooksugarcreekparks.org. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District serves the residents of Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Township.