Don Tate | Greene County News

The Bellbrook High School Class of 2018 graduated its 216 seniors May 26 at Trent Arena. Ninety percent of the class will attend college with more than $3 million in scholarship money earned. Co-Valedictorians are Joey Derrico and Abby Schultz and salutatorian is Andrew Haberlandt.

Bellbrook seniors had two National Merit Scholarship winners, Andrew Haberlandt, and Eva Hanson and the Greene County Franklin Walther award winner was Senior Eva Hanson. For the 12th year in a row the school was elected by a national organization by US News and World Reports as one of America’s top schools. Joey Derrico represented Ohio at the US Senate youth program. The JROTC program won the distinguished unit award for the 12th straight year as well as “Silver Star Award” for community service.

