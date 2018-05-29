Church offering drug training, raffle tickets

BEAVERCREEK — Operation: Street Smart, free adult drug education and training, is coming to Day Springs Ministry Church, 3182 Rodenbeck Drive, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 1.

Interested participants should RSVP to Day Springs at 937-431-1859. Free lunch will be provided.

“Education is a key component of overcoming the opiate crisis in our area. Empower yourself — attend this free training. You will not regret it,” Lynne Carroll, who has been facilitating addiction education classes at the church, said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office developed the program in July 2002 as a way to take community-oriented policing to a new level. Street Smart is a collaboration between D.A.R.E. and the Special Investigations Unit, the sheriff’s office’s undercover narcotics branch. To date, Operation: Street Smart has been presented over 1,500 times to over 150,000 people throughout Ohio and the United States. In May 2004, the program received the F.B.I. Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Street Smart provides current and up-to-date narcotics information on trends, terminology, paraphernalia, concealment techniques, and physiological effects to individuals, especially to those who work with youth. Often, DARE and school resource officers, juvenile detectives, school administrators and school board members, teachers, and parents attend the sessions, along with other organizations that interact with juveniles regularly.

Three current and former undercover detectives will conduct the Street Smart presentation.

Raffle continues

Community members are also encouraged to buy a raffle ticket to support the Awareness, Choice and Truth (ACT) addiction education class and ministry program.

Buyers have the chance to win a three-year lease on a 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE, with credit approval, or the choice of $7,500 in cash. Taxes, title, fees and insurance become the responsibility of the winner.

Tickets can be purchased at Day Springs Ministry Church; Classic Country Radio, 23 E. Second St., Xenia, 866-372-3531; or Superior Hyundai, 2170 Heller Drive, Beavercreek, 888-320-6489.

A total of 300 tickets will be sold, each for $50. The winning ticket will be drawn and announced on Classic Country Radio when tickets are sold out. Weekly updates will be announced and can also be found on the church’s website, www.dayspring.cc.

The addiction education class is held 5:30-7:15 p.m. on Saturdays at Day Springs Ministry Church, 3182 Rodenbeck Drive. The next session begins Saturday, June 23. The class is offered for people struggling with addiction issues and people who want to know how to help a struggling loved one.

Interested persons can register for the program series by calling the church at 937-431-1859. Persons can leave their name and number to register. Classes are free; a meal is provided.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

