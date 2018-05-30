Record number attends state science day

BELLBROOK — Three Bellbrook students received perfect scores at the recent Ohio State Science Day in Columbus.

High school student Dasha Crocker and middle school students Acey Faulkner and Ta’eer Harel received 40 out of 40 points from the judges. They, along with high school student Rachel Kahler (37 points), and middle school students Nikhil Mall (39), Jon Pryor (39), Sam Vine (39), Grace Crane (38), Elena Wall (37), Kaden Bogue (36), and Monica Hodges (36) received Superior Judges’ Ratings.

A record 20 Bellbrook students in grades 5-11 qualified for the 70th annual science fair, exceeding the previous best of 14. In order to qualify for the state, students must have earned Superior judges’ ratings at the local Science day, and then a high superior rating at the West District Science Day, held March 17 at Central state University.

Those receiving Very High Excellent Judges’ Ratings in Columbus were high school student Kai Delsing, and middle school students Wesley Peters; Samantha Goodwin; Jack Agnew; Aiden Smith; Jaret Capozzi; and Bennett Dwenger. A team of fifth-graders Rya Crocker and Molly Janus also received the Very High Excellent Judges’ Rating.

Several participants received other awards led by Kahler, who received the $500 first prize SOLAE Science Fiction to Science Fact Award and the Five-Year State Science Day Award.

Mall received the Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences Certificate of Merit, while Crocker and Janus were awarded the $100 Team Project Award.

Thanks to a grant from the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Education Foundation, all of the science fair participants had their entry fees reimbursed for the district and state science days.

Jennifer St. Pierre and Cathy St. Pierre are advisors for the BMS science fair, while Dave Lambright is the BHS science fair advisor.

The State Science Day is the pinnacle of student originated, inquiry-based science education for Ohio’s students. The academic equivalent of a state athletic championship, this year’s State Science Day is one of the largest of its kind in the nation. Drawing upon a base of over 35,000 students at more than 1,000 local school science fairs, more than 1000 students in grades 5-12 from over more than 300 schools are evaluated on their scientific research and communication skills. They compete for nearly 100 different scholarships and awards. This is the 70th Annual State Science Day. For additional information, visit the website ohiosci.org/ssd2018.