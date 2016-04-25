Fairborn police charge alleged air conditioner bandit

By Whitney Vickers

wvickers@civitasmedia.com

FAIRBORN — Fairborn police arrested John Osterday, 40, of Fairborn, for allegedly stealing 22 air conditioning units on a sporadic-basis from February until May this year, according to a release from the Fairborn Police Department.

Police officials said Osterday would take the copper from the air conditioner, destroying the unit in the process. However, impacted individuals may not have readily noticed that they had been a victim of theft due to the lack of air conditioner usage throughout the colder months.

He is being charged with 13 counts of grand theft, but the release said additional charges will be presented to the grand jury in the future. The thefts occurred within the downtown business district and neighboring residential area, according to the release.

Osterday http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2016/05/web1_osterday-3.jpg Osterday

Whitney Vickers can be reached by calling her directly at 937-502-4532.

Whitney Vickers can be reached by calling her directly at 937-502-4532.