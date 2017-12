Xenia Police Reports

Dec. 7

1:30 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 2000 block of West Second Street.

4:35 a.m. — Protection Order Violation 300 block of West Main Street.

5:37 a.m. — Drug Activity 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

6:26 a.m. — Suspicious Person 100 block of6 Charles Street.

9:21 a.m. — Theft 300 block of West Market Street.

10:08 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 600 block of Little Main Street.

10:15 a.m. — Theft 1600 block of Seneca Drive.

11:01 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

11:30 a.m. — Protection Order Violation 1900 block of Roxbury Drive.

1:17 p.m. — Noise Complaint 500 block of Newport Road

1:31 p.m. — Theft 1400 block of South Patton Street.

2:01 p.m. — Theft 90 block of East Ankeney Mill Road.

3:18 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery 700 block of West Second Street.

3:28 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery 1100 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

7:05 p.m. — Suspicious Person Grove Avenue and High Street.

8:59 p.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of West Main Street.

9:17 p.m. — Suspicious Person East Second and South Whiteman streets.

10:44 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 500 block of South Detroit Street.

10:56 p.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 600 block of Eden Roc Drive.

11:33 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 90 block of East Ankeney Mill Road.

Dec. 8

1:22 a.m. — Disturbance 1000 block of Fredrick Drive.

2:12 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1600 block of West Second Street.

4:09 a.m. — Suspicious Person 500 block of Park Drive.

8:20 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 400 block of West Second Street.

1:21 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 300 block of West Second Street.

1:26 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery 700 block of West Second Street.

2:26 p.m. — Overdose 100 block of Pocahontas Street.

2:35 p.m. — Property Damage Crash Kinsey Road and Old Springfield Pike.

3:03 p.m. — Animal Complaint West Second and South King streets.

3:03 p.m. — Suspicious Person Industrial Boulevard and Bellbrook Avenue.

3:18 p.m. — Harassment 2000 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

3:53 p.m. — Theft 500 block of Colorado Drive.

4:07 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint 300 block of Ridgebury Drive.

4:22 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 400 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

6:08 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint 1500 block of Arapaho Drive.

6:32 p.m. — Noise Complaint 500 block of Newport Road.

7:30 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 40 block of East Second Street.

8:37 p.m. — Crash With Unknown Injuries Industrial Boulevard and Bellbrook Avenue.

11:48 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 60 block of Xenia Towne Square.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

