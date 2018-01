Xenia Police Reports

Dec. 10

4:41 p.m. — Private Property Crash 1900 block of Harner Drive.

4:58 p.m. — Harassment 1800 block of Roxbury Drive.

5:21 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 400 block of West Main Street.

5:47 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 2200 block of Virginia Drive.

6:38 p.m. — Child Endangering 2600 block of Wyoming Drive.

7:15 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 600 block of North Richard Drive.

8:08 p.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 1900 block of Harris Lane.

8:34 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

10:01 p.m. — Disturbance 1000 block of Fredrick Drive.

10:34 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

10:58 p.m. — Crash With Unknown Injuries 200 block of North Columbus Avenue.

11:10 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 100 block of South Detroit Street.

11:53 p.m. — Noise Complaint 200 block of Charles Street.

Dec. 11

12:33 a.m. — Noise Complaint 200 block of Charles Street.

2:07 a.m. — Suspicious Person 3000 block of Wyoming Drive.

2:29 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 300 block of Xenia Towne Square.

2:32 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 30 block of North Orange Street.

2:40 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash 600 block of Antrim Road.

3:20 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1400 block of South Patton Street.

9:40 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 60 block of South Orange Street.

10:24 a.m. — Lost Property 300 block of Hill Street.

11:27 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 300 block of West Second Street.

11:36 a.m. — Assault 300 block of Kinsey Road.

2:00 p.m. — Found Property 600 block of Xenia Avenue.

2:01 p.m. — Overdose 300 block of Stelton Road.

2:19 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 300 block of West Main Street.

2:38 p.m. — Fight 400 block of West Second Street.

2:52 p.m. — Fight 600 block of West Second Street.

3:59 p.m. — Fight 600 block of South Monroe Street.

4:22 p.m. — Property Damage Crash West Church and West Main streets.

5:01 p.m. — Intoxicated Subject 400 block of West Market Street.

5:37 p.m. — Harassment 200 block of West Second Street.

6:55 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 100 block of Xenia Towne Square.

7:35 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

9:04 p.m. — Hit/Run Crash 100 block of East Third Street.

9:34 p.m. — Animal Complaint 600 block of East Market Street.

9:47 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 20 block of South Allison Avenue.

10:00 p.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of West Market Street.

11:06 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 300 block of Xenia Towne Square.

11:19 p.m. — Unwanted Subject 1000 block of Stewart Avenue.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

