Dec. 18

Charlene Miller, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control continue with alcohol treatment.

Brittini R. Shrout, 1202 Katherine Drive, Beavercreek, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control continue with current counseling.

Willie A. Russell, 59 S. Garfield St., Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Stephen E. Bunker, 2451 Lakeview Drive, Bellbrook, guilty OVI, $775 fines, 180 days, 140 suspended. No good time, 30 days house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. No future similar violations for three years. Up to three years supervised community control. Good behavior three years and 90-day vehicle immobilization.

Marquise A. Bently, 321 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road Apt. 331, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Kimberly J. Thomas, 29 E Whittier Ave., Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

