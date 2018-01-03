Xenia Municipal Court

June 14

Chad D. Shanks, 1400 Deercreek Drive Suite 1, Xenia, guilty violation of temporary protection order, $559 fines, 180 days, 24 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of two-year probation.

Candice L. Elam, 1106 Salem lane, Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, $509 fines, 10 days. Jail to be served concurrent.

Cody A. Smith, 16 E. Second St. Apt. 2, Xenia, guilty theft, $557 fines, 180 days, 150 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Melinda-Lee A. Smith, 16 E. Second St. Apt. 2, Xenia, guilty theft, $565 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

June 15

John J. Boddie, 497 E. Market St., Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, $535 fines, 24 hours community service.

