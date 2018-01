Xenia Police Reports

Dec. 12

12:25 a.m. — Residential Alarm 500 block of Whisper Lane.

12:40 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1200 block of Berwald Drive.

1:48 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 1900 block of Harris Lane.

10:10 a.m. — Menacing 40 block North Detroit Street.

10:52 a.m. — Residential Alarm 400 block of North King Street.

12:55 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 100 block of North Detroit Street.

2:42 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 500 block of Ledbetter Road.

3:34 p.m. — Harassment 2100 block of Alabama Drive.

4:32 p.m. — Harassment 200 block of West Main Street.

4:42 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint 200 block of Fields Drive.

6:14 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 50 block East Second Street.

7:36 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle West Second and West Church streets.

8:05 p.m. — Disturbance 500 block of Newport Road.

8:16 p.m. — Missing Person 316 Center Street.

8:25 p.m. — Theft 100 block of Dayton Avenue.

9:04 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

10:47 p.m. — Harassment 400 block of Cottage Grove Avenue.

Dec. 13

4:18 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1400 block of South Patton Street.

6:13 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1300 block of Enterprise Lane.

8:40 a.m. — 911 Hang Up 500 block of Ledbetter Road.

9:05 a.m. — Disturbance 1100 block of North Detroit Street.

9:20 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint 500 block of Dayton Avenue.

9:21 a.m. — Disturbance 400 block of West Main Street.

9:30 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 100 block of Little Vine Street.

11:39 a.m. — Mental 400 block of West Market Street.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

