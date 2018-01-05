Dec. 21

Jeremy S. Lane, 5447 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Two years supervised probation. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Kohls stores for two years.

Madison T. Newsome, 43 S Harbine Ave., Dayton, unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Seaphra T. Lamar, 9550 S. Union Ave., Chicago, Ill, guilty falsification, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Mellisa A. Noel, 1604 W. Mount Drive, Springfield, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Courtney D. Cousins, 1739 Miami Ave., Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Michael T. Ledford, 610 Winston Drive, Fairborn, guilty possession drug instruments, $265 fines, 90 days, 67 suspended.Up to two years supervised community control. Good behavior for two years.

David P. Firmin, 3710 Croftwood Court, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Two years good behavior and no future similar violations. Two years supervised probation and three-day driver intervention program, ALC monitor, one year operator’s license suspension and interlock device.

Dameon D. Williams, 4508 Blueberry Ave., Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 175 suspended.Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

