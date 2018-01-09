Dec. 21

Manning J. Hartshorn, 2360 Big Sur Circle, Dayton, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 157 suspended. Eighteen days house arrest with alcohol monitor. Two years no future similar violations.good behavior two years. two years supervised probation.assessment for drug/alcohol. Restricted plates and interlock required 90-day vehicle immobilization.

Denzel T. Harrington, 12 Rowland Drive, Fairborn, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Rita L. Haworth, 3117 Valleywood Drive, Dayton, guilty OVI, $565 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations for two years, three-day program and follow-up. Up to two years supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow up. Good behavior two years.

Shaun C. Durbin, 2129 Sidneywood Road Apt. D, West Carrollton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Amy M. Hable, 840 Wyoming St., Dayton, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Dec. 26

Amber M. Purdum, 1517 West Jefferson St., Springfield, guilty petty theft, DUS, $605 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Two years no future similar violations. Tw years good behavior. Two years supervised probation and banned from Macys for two years.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.